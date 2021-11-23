LLTM funding increases again for LHA 9

USS America (LHA 6), pictured in February 2020 in the Pacific Ocean. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh)

Latest long-lead materials contract will support construction of the fourth America-class assault ship.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has received another contract from US Naval Sea Systems Command to provide long lead-time materials (LLTM) in support of the fourth America-class Landing Helicopter Assault ship (LHA 9).

LHA 9 is the second Flight 1 variant in the America class, meaning that it will be built with a well deck.

Work on the latest $113.69 million contract will be performed at nine US locations for completion by April 2024, the DoD announced on 19 November.

The America class will ultimately comprise up to 11 vessels to replace the Tarawa-class and Wasp-class amphibious assault ships in USN service.

Two America-class vessels have been delivered so far.

Shephard Defence Insight expects construction of LHA 9 to start in September 2022 and delivery expected in September 2028.