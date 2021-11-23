LLTM funding increases again for LHA 9

Island-class patrol boats arrive in Ukraine
The arrival of two ex-USCG boats follows the delivery of another pair of Island-class craft to Ukraine in 2019.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has received another contract from US Naval Sea Systems Command to provide long lead-time materials (LLTM) in support of the fourth America-class Landing Helicopter Assault ship (LHA 9).
LHA 9 is the second Flight 1 variant in the America class, meaning that it will be built with a well deck.
Work on the latest $113.69 million contract will be performed at nine US locations for completion by April 2024, the DoD announced on 19 November.
The America class will ultimately comprise up to 11 vessels to replace the Tarawa-class and Wasp-class amphibious assault ships in USN service.
Two America-class vessels have been delivered so far.
Shephard Defence Insight expects construction of LHA 9 to start in September 2022 and delivery expected in September 2028.
The fix comes after the USN halted deliveries of Lockheed Martin’s Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship due to a class-wide flaw in the design.
An Offshore Patrol Vessel at home in the Indo-Pacific...
South Korea is building three additional minesweepers, with the first recently handed over to the navy.
Alsace is one of two air defence versions of the FREMM frigate for France.
It is hoped hybrid powertrain solutions could cut the emissions of RN and RFA vessels by 20-40% by 2030.