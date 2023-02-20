Kraken adds mini-torpedo capability to K50 fast boat
UK maritime systems specialist Kraken Technology Group (KTG) has announced a partnership agreement with Leonardo, starting with the integration of the latter's Black Scorpion mini-torpedo system onto the K50 Kraken platform to enhance sub-surface domain capability.
The collaboration envisages integration of a broader range of Leonardo systems into future KTG platforms, including Lionfish to provide defence and ASuW capability.
The K50 Kraken is described a maritime precision engagement fast-boat platform, designed to provide swarmed-strike response to littoral threats.
Related Articles
Turks hail swarming landmark as USV work diversifies
M134D adds firepower to Kraken craft
The Black Scorpion torpedo is designed to facilitate engagement of sub-surface threats in challenging operational scenarios, while Lionfish is Leonardo’s lightweight compact family of small-calibre naval turrets, available in 12.7mm and 20mm versions.
Mal Crease, founder and CEO of KTG, commented: 'Teaming with Leonardo and integrating their market-leading defence systems will unlock yet another dimension in Kraken’s ability to effectively counter multi-domain threats above and below surface.'
More from Naval Warfare
-
NAVDEX 2023: Rafael showcases maritime UAS defence with Typhoon RWS
The Israeli defence company has improved its Typhoon RWS with the ability to defeat small and medium UAS.
-
Kongsberg tapped to provide propulsion solution for Italy's new sub rescue ship
Kongsberg will supply electric propulsion technology and other systems for the Italian Navy's Special and Diving Operations - Submarine Rescue Ship programme.
-
Italian and Greek firms strengthen naval ties
Italy is in hot pursuit of an opportunity to build corvettes for the Hellenic Navy.
-
Curtiss-Wright keeps US Navy IFF technology modular
Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions has been awarded a third contract to supply open-systems architecture processors for the US Navy's shipboard IFF processors.