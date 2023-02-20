Kraken adds mini-torpedo capability to K50 fast boat

UK maritime systems specialist Kraken Technology Group (KTG) has announced a partnership agreement with Leonardo, starting with the integration of the latter's Black Scorpion mini-torpedo system onto the K50 Kraken platform to enhance sub-surface domain capability.

The collaboration envisages integration of a broader range of Leonardo systems into future KTG platforms, including Lionfish to provide defence and ASuW capability.

The K50 Kraken is described a maritime precision engagement fast-boat platform, designed to provide swarmed-strike response to littoral threats.

Related Articles

Dutch Navy turns to Lionfish

Turks hail swarming landmark as USV work diversifies

M134D adds firepower to Kraken craft

The Black Scorpion torpedo is designed to facilitate engagement of sub-surface threats in challenging operational scenarios, while Lionfish is Leonardo’s lightweight compact family of small-calibre naval turrets, available in 12.7mm and 20mm versions.

Mal Crease, founder and CEO of KTG, commented: 'Teaming with Leonardo and integrating their market-leading defence systems will unlock yet another dimension in Kraken’s ability to effectively counter multi-domain threats above and below surface.'