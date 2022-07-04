To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Turks hail swarming landmark as USV work diversifies

4th July 2022 - 12:37 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı in Istanbul

RSS

The MİR armed USV, as seen in a recent SSB video of swarming trials. (Image: SSB)

Turkish industry continues to develop new USV platforms and explore new applications for the technology.

Turkish UAVs may have gained international recognition in recent years but Turkish shipbuilders are trying to create similar success for autonomous surface vessels (USVs).

Multiple distinct projects are underway in Turkey, with the newest being a joint programme between the Yonca-Onuk JV and Havelsan that resulted in the launch of the armed Sancar USV on 2 June.

A procurement contract for Sancar was signed on 8 April 2022 between the Turkish defence procurement agency SSB and the Havelsan/Yonca-Onuk team.

Sancar is due to be delivered in Q4 2023. The unmanned vessel — armed with a 12.7mm machine gun in a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us