Turks hail swarming landmark as USV work diversifies

Turkish UAVs may have gained international recognition in recent years but Turkish shipbuilders are trying to create similar success for autonomous surface vessels (USVs).

Multiple distinct projects are underway in Turkey, with the newest being a joint programme between the Yonca-Onuk JV and Havelsan that resulted in the launch of the armed Sancar USV on 2 June.

A procurement contract for Sancar was signed on 8 April 2022 between the Turkish defence procurement agency SSB and the Havelsan/Yonca-Onuk team.

Sancar is due to be delivered in Q4 2023. The unmanned vessel — armed with a 12.7mm machine gun in a