M134D adds firepower to Kraken craft
The K50 fast interceptor boat from Kraken Technology Group (KTG) will be armed with the M134D Minigun from Dillon Aero, after the two companies announced a partnership on 13 September.
The M134D will be combined with subsystems from Thales and MSI-DS — other recently announced partners for KTG.
As a result, KTG stated, ensure all K50 effectors will be ‘fully systems-integrated, CMS-led and precisely-aimed for maximum operational efficacy’.
KTG added that the rate of fire and accuracy of the M134D ‘is a true force multiplier’ that makes the weapon ideal for the precision maritime engagement requirements of the K50
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the six-barrelled M134D is typically fed from a 3,000- or 4,400-round magazine and sold as a complete weapon system or as a component upgrade package for older M134 systems.
