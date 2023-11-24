To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kongsberg to develop improved Naval Strike Missile

24th November 2023 - 11:44 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The new 3SM Tyrfing will be an improved version of the NSM. (Image: Kongsberg)

Kongsberg’s Naval Strike Missile was developed in the early 2000s and delivered to the Norwegian Armed Forces from 2011 to 2015. The new missile will be a collaborative project between Norway and Germany and has been planned to be deployed on both countries' naval vessels.

The Norwegian government has launched a programme to develop a next-generation naval strike missile in cooperation with Kongsberg and Germany which will be designed to compliment the existing Naval Strike Missile (NSM).

The new missile will be known as SuperSonic Strike Missile (3SM) Tyrfing, a magic sword from Norse mythology, and has been scheduled to be ready in 2035.

Norwegian defence minister Bjørn Arild Gram said: ‘The project will continue to extend [Kongsberg’s] strategically important expertise, so we can continue to develop missiles that are attractive to other NATO countries and close allies.’

The Norwegian government has proposed to initiate and complete the initial design phase of the project, before returning to the Norwegian Parliament with a recommendation to continue the project.

The NSM will be a subsonic, sea-skimming, terrain-following anti-ship and land-attack long-range precision missile designed to strike heavily defended land and sea targets.

Kongsberg has received several recent orders for the NSM in the past 12 months including for Polish coastal defence systems (CDS), the UK Royal Navy’s Darling-class Type 45 destroyers and Romania expected to receive its first CDS with NSMs in 2024.

