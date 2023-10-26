Contracts signed for Polish coastal defence subsystems

Poland’s PIT-RADWAR and Military Electronic Works (WZE) have signed deals with Norway's Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA) to supply vehicles and systems for the construction and delivery of two Naval Missile Units, as well as the maintenance and production of Naval Strike Missile (NSM) missiles.

The PIT-RADWAR contract was for the Polish Coastal Defence System (NSM-CDS). The Polish Navy has two NSM-CDS, one delivered in 2012 and another in 2017, with PIT-RADWAR cooperating with KDA in the implementation of both contracts.

The new contract will set the scope for the production and delivery of vehicles for four coastal missile squadrons. Each of them will consist of a set of vehicles including three mobile communication centres, one squadron command vehicle, two battery command vehicles, six C2 vehicles and a mobile workshop vehicle.

The total value of the PIT-RADWAR contract was more PLN1.1 billion (US$260 million) with deliveries expected to be completed in 2029.

The contract with WZE was for the transfer of knowledge and technology related to the maintenance and production of NSM missiles and represented an extension of work in the field of missile technology.

The total deal for the systems was signed in September between KDA and the Polish Ministry of Defence and was worth NOK16 billion ($1.5 billion).