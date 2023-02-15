Kongsberg tapped to provide propulsion solution for Italy's new sub rescue ship

Kongsberg Maritime will provide specialist equipment for the Italian Navy's Special and Diving Operations - Submarine Rescue Ship (SDO-SuRS), to be built by the T.Mariotti shipyard.

The vessel will be fitted with Kongsberg's Elegance technology, combining direct electric permanent magnet motor driven pods with batteries and a power management system.

Additionally, the order includes three tunnel thrusters, an Mcon propulsion control system, DP3 (dynamic positioning) system, and single and multibeam echo sounders.

The 120m SDO-SuRS vessel will replace the Nave Anteo, which has now reached the end of its operating life after over 45 years of use. The new ship fulfils the need for a specialised asset for search and rescue of damaged submarines, and will support other military and civil underwater activities and special operations.

Ottar Ristesund, SVP sales, Kongsberg Maritime said: 'The quiet, efficient operation of these [Elegance] traction propeller-equipped units aboard the SDO-SuRS vessel will help show the naval shipbuilding industry that the way ahead is with permanent magnet pod propulsors.'

Kongsberg Maritime has worked with T.Mariotti in the past, supplying propulsion equipment and control systems for ferries and cruise liners.