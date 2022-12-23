Italy inks amendment to procure third future submarine
A second amendment to the contract for Italy’s U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) has been signed, exercising an option to build a third submarine.
The third boat, NFS 3, is planned to be delivered in eight years, before the end of 2030.
The second contract amendment was awarded on 21 December with the backdrop of an NFS meeting.
In addition to the production of the third submarine, the amendment also addresses the implementation of ‘technological advancements’ to improve the boats’ underwater warfare efficiency and performance.
OCCAR, which is managing the U212 NFS programme on Rome’s behalf, expects to sign a
