New HHI-built corvettes for Philippines to include Israeli AESA radar

Fincantieri delivers second Qatari corvette
Delivery of the new Damsah OPV for Qatar follows the first-in-class Musherib, which Fincantieri delivered in January.
Two new 3,100t anti-submarine warfare (ASW) corvettes for the Philippine Navy will be equipped with ALPHA 3D Radar Systems from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).
The Israeli company announced on 26 April that it had signed a contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), which is the prime contractor on the corvette programme.
According to IAI, ALPHA 3D is a lightweight and multifunctional AESA radar with modular construction and fully digital software-defined architecture.
Shephard reported in January 2022 that construction of the new ASW corvettes should begin by the middle of this year.
The new corvettes, based on the HDC-3100 design by HHI, will be 116m long with a beam of 14.8m, top speed of 25kt and operational range of 4,500nmi at 15kt cruising speed.
At the high end, the USN’s plans could deliver a fleet of 367 vessels by 2032; however, the lowest alternative would only provide a fleet of 316 ships and submarines.
Swiftships has previously supplied a host of vessels to the Egyptian Navy, including minehunters, survey vessels, and patrol boats.
Babcock announces keel laying ceremony for UK Royal Navy’s new Type 31 frigate, with the first of its class expected to be launched by 2023.
Pakistan is on to a good thing with Turkey as it gains experience in warship design and construction, moving from the Babur class towards the Jinnah class.
Construction programmes have not run smoothly but three more submarines — including boats capable of launching nuclear and hypersonic missiles — are expected to arrive with the Russian Navy by the end of 2022.