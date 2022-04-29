New HHI-built corvettes for Philippines to include Israeli AESA radar

Two new 3,100t anti-submarine warfare (ASW) corvettes for the Philippine Navy will be equipped with ALPHA 3D Radar Systems from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The Israeli company announced on 26 April that it had signed a contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), which is the prime contractor on the corvette programme.

According to IAI, ALPHA 3D is a lightweight and multifunctional AESA radar with modular construction and fully digital software-defined architecture.

Shephard reported in January 2022 that construction of the new ASW corvettes should begin by the middle of this year.

The new corvettes, based on the HDC-3100 design by HHI, will be 116m long with a beam of 14.8m, top speed of 25kt and operational range of 4,500nmi at 15kt cruising speed.