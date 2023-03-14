To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

TMKS seeks to leverage Wismar shipyard for F127 bid

14th March 2023 - 11:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The F127 will replace Germany's F124 Sachsen-class frigates (pictured). (Photo: US DoD)

German shipbuilder TKMS plans to leverage its new Wismar shipyard for its proposal for the F127 anti-air warfare frigates for the German Navy, using the proven MEKO family design.

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) seeks to leverage its new Wismar shipyard as part of its proposal for the German Navy’s F127 programme.

The shipbuilder’s proposal for future anti-air warfare ships is based on the proven MEKO family design.

A spokesperson for TKMS told Shephard: ‘To ensure the timely and smooth replacement of the F124 class air defence frigates, we want to offer the [German] navy the only proven design based on the MEKO A400 that is available on the market in this key German technology.

‘With our new production site in Wismar, we have already set the course for

