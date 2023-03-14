TMKS seeks to leverage Wismar shipyard for F127 bid

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) seeks to leverage its new Wismar shipyard as part of its proposal for the German Navy’s F127 programme.

The shipbuilder’s proposal for future anti-air warfare ships is based on the proven MEKO family design.

A spokesperson for TKMS told Shephard: ‘To ensure the timely and smooth replacement of the F124 class air defence frigates, we want to offer the [German] navy the only proven design based on the MEKO A400 that is available on the market in this key German technology.

‘With our new production site in Wismar, we have already set the course for