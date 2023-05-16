To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

France’s Naval Group hunts Indonesian and Philippine submarine deals

16th May 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The two countries could join Malaysia in fielding Scorpene-class submarines (pictured). (Photo: Malaysian Navy)

French shipbuilder Naval Group is on the hunt for new potential submarine deals, including opportunities in Indonesia – which is looking for new boats – and in the Philippines, where Manilla seeks to generate a new subsurface capability.

Naval Group is seeking success in both markets with its Scorpene submarine design that has been successfully sold globally and regionally in the Indo-Pacific to Malaysia and India.

Indonesia currently operates two classes of submarines, the Cakra  and Nagapasa classes from Germany and South Korea, respectively; however, with growing strategic tension, Jakarta has expressed an ambition for more boats.

In total, Indonesia fields four submarines, one Cakra and three Nagapasas, but it is seeking a fleet of 12 SSKs.

Indonesia has a contract for three more Nagapasa-class boats. However, the country’s sights now seem to have shifted to

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

