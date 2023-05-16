France’s Naval Group hunts Indonesian and Philippine submarine deals

Naval Group is seeking success in both markets with its Scorpene submarine design that has been successfully sold globally and regionally in the Indo-Pacific to Malaysia and India.

Indonesia currently operates two classes of submarines, the Cakra and Nagapasa classes from Germany and South Korea, respectively; however, with growing strategic tension, Jakarta has expressed an ambition for more boats.

In total, Indonesia fields four submarines, one Cakra and three Nagapasas, but it is seeking a fleet of 12 SSKs.

Indonesia has a contract for three more Nagapasa-class boats. However, the country’s sights now seem to have shifted to