U212 NFS continues progress with design review milestone for battery system

Saab signs contract for MLU of third Gotland-class submarine
HSwMS Halland is the third and last Gotland-class submarine to go through a MLU.
The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery system for the Italian Navy U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) programme has successfully passed the system design review (SDR) stage, OCCAR announced on 16 March.
It added: ‘This milestone marks a mandatory step forward in the development, possible production and integration on board of the U212 NFS fleet.’
The OCCAR U212 NFS Programme Division, submarine manufacturer Fincantieri and representatives from the Italian Navy cooperated in the SDR process.
With the SDR completed, the next stage is the critical design review to assess whether the design of the Li-ion energy storage system meets the operational requirements of the Italian Navy.
In February 2021, Fincantieri and OCCAR signed a €1.35 billion ($1.63 billion) contract to build two U212NFS diesel-electric submarines (plus two more boats on option) with deliveries scheduled for late 2027 and early 2029.
SAMI and International Maritime Industries agree to collaborate on future Saudi shipbuilding opportunities.
Spain looks to move on from the SH-60B with a new potential purchase of US MH-60Rs for $950 million.
The final corvette of the batch supplied by the K130 consortium has been laid down on keel, as announced NVL Group.
FSS Tosiwo Nakayama is the first of two 39.5m-long Guardian-class boats for the Federated States of Micronesia, built by Austal under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project.
Bjørnøya was built in Romania but it will be equipped, tested, and completed by Vard in Norway before it is handed over to the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency in 2023.