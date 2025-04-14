Ireland steps up European defence co-operation in the face of Russian activity
Ireland is set to join the Common Information Sharing Environment (CISE) group, a consortium of 10 European countries with substantial coastal areas, and the country’s defence force is to step up efforts to buy a new coastal radar and sonar equipment.
These moves come in the face of continued Russian naval activity in Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone, most recently the presence last week of Viktor Leonov, a Russian Navy intelligence warship, off the Irish coast.
In a further sign of neutral Ireland moving towards a cooperative involvement with Europe, the Irish Times has reported that new equipment has been issued to
