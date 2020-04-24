Serious Chinese shenanigans persist in South China Sea

One might have hoped that China would desist from its aggressive territorial claims and military activities in the South China Sea during the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, Beijing appears to be ramping up its controversial activities in the maritime area with at-sea collisions, seabed surveys in the Malaysian EEZ, announcing new administrative jurisdictions, military deployments and acerbic rhetoric.

This prompted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to warn: ‘You’ve also seen that the Chinese Communist Party is exerting military pressure on Taiwan and coercing its neighbours in the South China Sea, even going so far as to sink a Vietnamese