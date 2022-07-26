Ingalls Shipbuilding and Bath Iron Works net DDG(X) contracts
Work to design the future DDG(X) will see a collaborative effort between the USN and industry composed of large surface combatant shipbuilders, suppliers, ship design agents and other experts.
The future DDG(X) will ultimately replace the USN's Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers.
In a contract notice, the US DoD said Bath Iron Works and Ingalls Shipbuilding were awarded 'cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price contracts' for shipbuilder engineering and design analysis with the view to producing design products in support of the DDG(X) effort.
Both shipbuilders' work is expected to be concluded by July 2023.
The USN did not
