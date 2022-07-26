To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ingalls Shipbuilding and Bath Iron Works net DDG(X) contracts

26th July 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

DDG(X) illustration shown at the Surface Navy Association's National Symposium. (Photo: USN)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works have been awarded engineering and design contracts to develop the USN's next-generation DDG(X) destroyer.

Work to design the future DDG(X) will see a collaborative effort between the USN and industry composed of large surface combatant shipbuilders, suppliers, ship design agents and other experts.

The future DDG(X) will ultimately replace the USN's Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers.

In a contract notice, the US DoD said Bath Iron Works and Ingalls Shipbuilding were awarded 'cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price contracts' for shipbuilder engineering and design analysis with the view to producing design products in support of the DDG(X) effort.

Both shipbuilders' work is expected to be concluded by July 2023.

The USN did not

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us