USN enlists Gibbs & Cox for DDG(X) design and engineering support

The USN released design concepts for DDG(X) in January 2022 at the Surface Navy Association’s National Symposium. (Image: USN)

Gibbs & Cox will aid the emerging DDG(X) programme ‘well as other emerging ship concepts’, the DoD announced on 17 February.

Gibbs & Cox has received a $29.56 million contract from US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to conduct work on the future DDG(X) large surface warship for the USN.

The DoD noted in a 17 February announcement that Gibbs & Cox will support DDG(X) ‘design and engineering efforts for the Navy’s Future Surface Combatant Force… as well as other emerging ship concepts, and to conduct feasibility studies as part of supporting the broader Navy fleet’.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the deal to $318.74 million.

Work on the contract is scheduled to finish in February 2023 or February 2027 if all options are exercised.

Shephard reported in January that DDG(X) will be a key part of the future USN surface fleet with the capacity to carry directed energy weapons and hypersonic missiles.

Key to the thinking behind the future ship is the combination of elements from the Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer with a new hull form, providing room for future growth.

The DDG(X) programme is scheduled to begin preliminary design work in FY2022, with the USN having already selected several systems that should feature on the ship.