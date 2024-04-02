Indonesia chooses French Naval Group to support building of two submarines
Indonesia has selected France’s Naval Group and Indonesian state-owned ship manufacturer PT PAL to build two Scorpene-class submarines. The submarines will be built in PT PAL’s shipyard in Indonesia and supported through know-how and technology transfer from Naval Group.
The Scorpene Evolved Full LIB submarines will form part of a cooperation between the two companies which was facilitated through a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) signed in 2022 and supported by a 2021 Defence Cooperation Agreement between France and Indonesia.
According to Naval Group, the Indonesian Scorpene-class submarines will be fitted with a full lithium-ion configuration used to enhance range and speed. The submarines can be used for anti-submarine warfare, special operations and intelligence gathering, Naval Group stated.
In total, Naval Group has provided or has been working on 16 Scorpene-class submarines for navies worldwide including boats for Chile, Malaysia, Brazil and India.
Frigate building in South America – the fleet renewal challenge
South America has become something of a retirement village warships where the average age of major surface combatants is 40 years, some of which should probably be in a museum. Peru, however, has joined Brazil and Colombia in a group of three countries that have been attempting to modernise their fleets with new frigates and corvettes built in local shipyards.
