Brazil’s Navy launches third Riachuelo attack submarine

The Brazilian Army has launched its third Riachuelo-class attack Submarine, the S. Tonelero (S42).

The S42 submarine was manufactured in partnership with the French manufacturer Naval Group. The Riachuelo-class has been based on the Scorpene submarine design by Naval Group and built under Brazil’s PROSUB-SBr programme, which also included the construction of a new naval base and submarine manufacturing facility.

S. Tonelero (S42) has become the third of its kind and customised for the Brazilian Navy’s operations with anti-surface, anti-submarine, intelligence and special operations capabilities.

Riachuelo (S40) was launched in 2018 and commissioned in 2022, while Humaita (S41) was commissioned in January 2024 after being launched in 2020. After Angostura (S43), the fourth and last of the series, has entered service, work will begin on Brazil’s first nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN).

Naval Group has further announced that it has started the construction of the first of four 3rd-generation French nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SNLE 3G). The SNLE 3G SSBNs produced for the French Navy will provide France with a new at-sea deterrence capability fitted with enhanced sensors and weapons. The first of four vessels will be expected to be commissioned after 2035, with a unit cost believed to be in excess of US$8 billion each.