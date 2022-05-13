Indo-Pacific 2022: Rise of the maritime machines in Australia

This year’s edition of the Indo-Pacific naval exhibition in Sydney demonstrated intense interest in and solutions for crewless ocean surveillance, whether on the surface or deep beneath the waves.

On 4 May, even before the exhibition opened, Anduril Industries had announced a $100 million co-funded programme with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) for three prototypes of an extra-large autonomous undersea vehicle (XLAUV).

Shephard can now confirm that this project does not fall under the auspices of AUKUS. Indeed, the AUKUS Undersea Robotics Autonomous Systems (AURAS) programme is a trilateral effort between Australia, the UK and US on classified underwater