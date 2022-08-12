To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian P76 submarines impeded by rudderless P75I programme

12th August 2022 - 02:40 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

Naval Group is assisting India’s construction of six Scorpenes. They are years late, with two yet to be commissioned. (IN)

India wants to build submarines domestically, but its efforts are consequently beset by all sorts of difficulties and delays.

Last year’s RfP for six Project 75I conventional submarines for the Indian Navy (IN), rejected by OEMs for such reasons as its unlimited liability clause, will now get a corrigendum from the MoD that addresses their concerns.

The RfP deadline has been extended to 30 November, Shephard learned. Furthermore, a contract is unlikely to be awarded before 2024, when India’s elections will be held.

Of the 24 conventional submarines in the IN’s fleet plan, six were contracted to Naval Group under P75, six will be built under P75I, and 12 are to be built wholly in India as Project 76.

