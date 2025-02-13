To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IDEX 2025: Saab launches new Coast Control Radar to protect waterways

13th February 2025 - 11:36 GMT | by Shephard News Team in Abu Dhabi

The Coast Control Radar was developed at Saab’s research and development facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Photo: Saab)

According to Saab, the new radar will work to safeguard territorial waterways and maritime traffic, improving safety and security of vessels in key economic lifelines.

Saab will launch its new Coast Control Radar (CCR) at IDEX, a next-generation, phased-array, non-rotating, software defined radar developed in the UAE.

According to Saab, the radar is designed to be integrated into infrastructure, such as towers or waterway bridges. It  has a modular design which which is designed to minimise installation challenges and provide a high-level of performance which can track smaller vessels in demanding coastal environments.

Built on military antenna for dual use applications, key features of the radar include a non-rotating, phased array which reportedly allows for up to 360° coverage, along with advanced detection capabilities for small and fast objects in harsh environments. As a software-based radar, Saab also states this will allow for continuous upgrades and offer a high level of automation software.

Heléne Bittmann, UAE managing director for Saab, said: “As a solution developed by Saab in the UAE, we chose to launch the radar in the Middle East where the safe and reliable transit of maritime waterways is of great importance.

"The CCR can provide nations of similar need with a highly effective means of monitoring these key economic lifelines while contributing to the safety and security of those who sail them."

