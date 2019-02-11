To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IDEX 2019: GCC Countries step up naval programmes seeking Gulf, Arabian Sea influence (video)

11th February 2019 - 12:00 GMT | by Kate Martyr, Richard Thomas in London

GCC countries have stepped up their naval development programmes as competition for influence in the Gulf and Arabian Sea increases. 

Notably, the UAE's Abu Dhabi-class corvettes are typical of the increase in capability in the region, while the Saudi Arabia pursues the advanced LCS-derived MMSC platform. International forces are also doubling down on the region.

