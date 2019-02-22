To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IDEX 2019: UAE's 407 MRH sees continued success (video)

22nd February 2019 - 13:45 GMT | by Tony Skinner, Kate Martyr in Abu Dhabi

RSS

Thirty 407MRH light attack helicopters are currently in operation with the UAE. Lyle Becka, VP of operations at NorthStar Aviation runs through the capabilities and weaponisation of the 407 MRH light attack helicopter as well as future plans for the aircraft in the region and beyond.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tony Skinner

Author

Tony Skinner

Tony Skinner is Shephard Media's Creative Director, overseeing the strategic direction, content development and project …

Read full bio
Kate Martyr

Author

Kate Martyr

Kate Martyr was the Land Domain reporter for Shephard Media during 2019.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX 2019 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us