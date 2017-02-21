IDEX 2017: Patria showcases Nemo (video)

The fully containerised Nemo mortar solution was showcased by Patria at the IDEX exhibition with its compact form potentially providing a highly transportable capability for land and at sea.

Speaking to Shephard Kari Reunamaki, VP weapon systems land, said that the crew, ammunition and power generation unit are all secured within the container itself. Given the dimensions of the 20ft shipping container such a system could be well placed to offer a payload option for modular naval ship fitting.