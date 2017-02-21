To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IDEX 2017: Patria showcases Nemo (video)

21st February 2017 - 05:00 GMT | by Richard Thomas in Abu Dhabi

RSS

The fully containerised Nemo mortar solution was showcased by Patria at the IDEX exhibition with its compact form potentially providing a highly transportable capability for land and at sea.

Speaking to Shephard Kari Reunamaki, VP weapon systems land, said that the crew, ammunition and power generation unit are all secured within the container itself. Given the dimensions of the 20ft shipping container such a system could be well placed to offer a payload option for modular naval ship fitting.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us