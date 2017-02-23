IDEX 2017: GD bids for UAE 4x4

The UAE Presidential Guard is in the early stages of looking for a new 4x4 for their three units and General Dynamics' OTS division is bidding with its Flyer 72 vehicle.

A spokesperson for the company at IDEX told Shephard that it is early days in the competition and they are waiting for an invitation to demonstrate in the UAE. Representatives from the PG have already visited the US and driven Flyer on a desert test track.

Though it did not represent the dune and soft sand that are one of the UAE PG requirements the spokesman said he was