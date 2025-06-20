How the US Government plans to put the US Navy’s shipbuilding programmes back on track

The White House, US Congress and US Navy (USN) have been working on several lines of action to minimise multiple delays in the branch’s main shipbuilding programmes and reduce the gap between the USN inventory and China’s maritime systems.

The strategy will include increasing investments in the national defence industry and public shipyards, adopting better business practices, and reviewing and improving ongoing efforts.

“Our adversaries are not waiting [and] China is building a navy to challenge American dominance,” John C Phelan, Secretary of the USN, remarked during a session of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) last week.

“As