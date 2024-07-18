Japan to boost surface fleet with new destroyers and missile ships

Japan is moving forward with two new classes of naval vessel – the 13DDX advanced destroyer and the Aegis System Equipped Vessels (AESV) – amid a toughening security environment.

The latest Defence of Japan 2024 white paper stated: “Japan is facing the most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II. It cannot be ruled out that a serious situation similar to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine may occur in the Indo-Pacific region in future, particularly in East Asia.”

The white paper, released on 12 July, confirmed the signing of a design contract for the ASEVs. Mitsubishi