US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian continues protection in the Red Sea

10th January 2024 - 18:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is currently deployed in the region. (Photo: US Navy)

Joint patrolling efforts involving 22 nations shot down Houthi drones and missiles and sunk boats.

In order to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the 22-country coalition led by the US has been protecting commercial ships against Houthi actions.

Militants of the non-state group based in Yemen have perpetrated at least 25 attacks against merchant vessels in the transiting international waters in retaliation to Israel's presence in Gaza.

Five warships, several manned and unmanned reconnaissance aircraft as well as tactical aircraft and jets are currently deployed in the region as part of the Operation Prosperity Guardian, which is under the leadership of Task Force 153.

Since the

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

