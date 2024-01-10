US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian continues protection in the Red Sea

In order to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the 22-country coalition led by the US has been protecting commercial ships against Houthi actions.

Militants of the non-state group based in Yemen have perpetrated at least 25 attacks against merchant vessels in the transiting international waters in retaliation to Israel's presence in Gaza.

Five warships, several manned and unmanned reconnaissance aircraft as well as tactical aircraft and jets are currently deployed in the region as part of the Operation Prosperity Guardian, which is under the leadership of Task Force 153.

Since the