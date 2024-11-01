HII signs $3 billion national defence contract with US DoD
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) has signed a US$3 billion contract with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to help deliver the department’s “LOGIX” agenda.
LOGIX, the “Logistics Services, ISR Operations and Next-Gen Technology” task order, is an initiative that aligns with the DoD’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy, and is intended to deliver information and decision advantage, to enhance national security throughout the US, and increase its defence capabilities through high-end technological solutions.
Andy Green, executive VP of HII and president of the company’s Mission Technologies division, said the company would focus on all-domain solutions to deliver innovation and advancement into the LOGIX task.
Related Articles
HII contracted to support USAF aircraft systems
HII Ingalls to build four more amphibious ships under $9.6 billion in contracts
“We’re pleased to expand our role in support of the warfighter and to continue our collaborative partnerships with teammates, technology accelerators and academia for national security initiatives around the globe,” he explained.
HII has already worked in a similar capacity under several contracts with the US Navy and the US Army’s Fixed Wing for more than a decade.
There is as yet no line-by-line breakdown of what technological solutions HII will help deliver or assist for its new $3 billion payday with the LOGIX task order, although Todd Gentry, president of Mission Technologies’ All-Domain Operations group at HII, said the LOGIX contract would allow his team “to support world-class intelligence, integrated logistics, and emerging technologies, enhancing our mission partners’ decision space in a multi-domain contested environment”.
An earnings release earlier in the same week the contract was announced showed HII’s third-quarter revenue for FY2024 had dropped 2.4% to $2.7 billion. The company, however, also recently signed contracts worth $9.6 billion to build new amphibious vessels, and to help deliver USAF with new bomber weapon systems.
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy extends life of 12 Arleigh Burke destroyers
The decision is intended to squeeze the Navy’s prize assets in a fiscally challenging economy.
-
Israel-based Orbit sells quad-band satcom system into a NATO fleet
The system is set to be installed on vessels across the course of 2025.
-
BAE Systems puts its nose to the Grindstone on weapons testing
The company has launched a new simulation software subscription for users of its Bofors weapons systems.
-
BAE Systems’ nuclear shipyard suffers “significant fire”
The shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness in the UK is where both Dreadnought and Astute-class nuclear submarines are being built.
-
Lockheed extends SEWIP programme with US Navy and Japan
The sale of SEWIP to the Government of Japan is the first international sale of the system.