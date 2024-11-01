HII signs $3 billion national defence contract with US DoD

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) has signed a US$3 billion contract with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to help deliver the department’s “LOGIX” agenda.

LOGIX, the “Logistics Services, ISR Operations and Next-Gen Technology” task order, is an initiative that aligns with the DoD’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy, and is intended to deliver information and decision advantage, to enhance national security throughout the US, and increase its defence capabilities through high-end technological solutions.

Andy Green, executive VP of HII and president of the company’s Mission Technologies division, said the company would focus on all-domain solutions to deliver innovation and advancement into the LOGIX task.

Related Articles

HII contracted to support USAF aircraft systems

HII Ingalls to build four more amphibious ships under $9.6 billion in contracts

“We’re pleased to expand our role in support of the warfighter and to continue our collaborative partnerships with teammates, technology accelerators and academia for national security initiatives around the globe,” he explained.

HII has already worked in a similar capacity under several contracts with the US Navy and the US Army’s Fixed Wing for more than a decade.

There is as yet no line-by-line breakdown of what technological solutions HII will help deliver or assist for its new $3 billion payday with the LOGIX task order, although Todd Gentry, president of Mission Technologies’ All-Domain Operations group at HII, said the LOGIX contract would allow his team “to support world-class intelligence, integrated logistics, and emerging technologies, enhancing our mission partners’ decision space in a multi-domain contested environment”.

An earnings release earlier in the same week the contract was announced showed HII’s third-quarter revenue for FY2024 had dropped 2.4% to $2.7 billion. The company, however, also recently signed contracts worth $9.6 billion to build new amphibious vessels, and to help deliver USAF with new bomber weapon systems.