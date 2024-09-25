HII Ingalls to build four more amphibious ships under $9.6 billion in contracts
Ingalls Shipbuilding, a division of HII, will build three more San Antonio-class Landing Platform Dock (LPD) amphibious ships and another America-class Landing Helicopter Assault (LHA) amphibious ship under new contracts announced on 24 September.
The San Antonio-class contract is worth US$5.8 billion for detail, design and construction (DD&C) of three Flight II standard ships, specifically LPD 33, LPD 34 and LPD 35.
The America-class contract has been valued at $3.7 billion and will support the advance procurement of long-lead-time material procurement, DD&C and special studies for LHA 10.
To date, Ingalls has delivered 13 San Antonio-class ships and 15 large-deck amphibious ships to the US Navy.
The LHA production line includes the construction of Bougainville (LHA 8) and Fallujah (LHA 9) and there are two Flight II LPDs under construction, Harrisburg (LPD 30) and Pittsburgh (LPD 31).
The first America-class ship was commissioned in 2014 and the second in 2020 with both described as Flight 0 and featuring a design based on the final ship of the Wasp-class LHDs, USS Makin Island.
In March 2023, Ingalls was awarded a modification to the contract for the DD&C of Philadelphia (LPD 32), the 16th ship in the San Antonio-class.
