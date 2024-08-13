HII contracted to support USAF aircraft systems

HII will provide US fighter aircraft and bombers with development and sustainment of the platforms’ weapons systems and subsystems under a five-year US209 million deal announced on 12 August.

As part of the contract HII will perform research and analysis that will support the US Air Force’s (USAF’s) weapons systems development, sustainment and long-term strategy.

The work will be performed for USAF Fighters and Advanced Aircraft and Bomber Directorates as well as across other US military branches and partner nations with the same fighter and bomber weapons systems.

The DoD Information Analysis Center (IAC) multiple award contract (MAC) was issued by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the USAF’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson, Tinker, Robins and Hill Air Force bases.