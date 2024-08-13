HII contracted to support USAF aircraft systems
HII will provide US fighter aircraft and bombers with development and sustainment of the platforms’ weapons systems and subsystems under a five-year US209 million deal announced on 12 August.
As part of the contract HII will perform research and analysis that will support the US Air Force’s (USAF’s) weapons systems development, sustainment and long-term strategy.
The work will be performed for USAF Fighters and Advanced Aircraft and Bomber Directorates as well as across other US military branches and partner nations with the same fighter and bomber weapons systems.
The DoD Information Analysis Center (IAC) multiple award contract (MAC) was issued by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.
IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the USAF’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.
Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson, Tinker, Robins and Hill Air Force bases.
More from Air Warfare
-
Serco receives contract extension for Royal Navy helicopter support
The contract will deliver aircraft engineering support to the UK Royal Navy’s (RN’s) Merlin Helicopter Force and Wildcat Helicopter Force based out of RNAS Culdrose and RNAS Yeovilton respectively.
-
Northrop Grumman signs South Korean laser mine detection deal
Genohco will team up with Northrop Grumman to work on South Korea’s helicopter-based laser mine detection programme.
-
US Air Force discloses causes of 2023 CV-22 Osprey accident in Japan
The investigation report pointed to a gearbox failure and management issues as the main causes of the accident.
-
First donated F-16s arrive in Ukraine but more pilot training will be ‘critical’
Denmark and the Netherlands were the first Western nations to promise donated aircraft.