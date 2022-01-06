HII demonstrates autonomy integration with Sea Machines' SM300

HII integrated its advanced autonomy solutions with Sea Machines’ SM300 product on a HII test platform. (Photo: HII)

Advanced autonomy solutions from HII and Sea Machines support mission planning and collaboration between uncrewed systems.

The Technical Solutions Division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on 5 January announced it had successfully integrated its advanced autonomy solutions with Sea Machines Robotics’ SM300 autonomy product.

The company said the two autonomous capabilities support mission planning and collaboration between uncrewed systems.

During a demonstration in late 2021, HII’s collaborative autonomy and mission planning behaviours were overlayed with the Sea Machines SM300 system on a USV.

HII Technical Solutions’ Unmanned Systems business group president Duane Fotheringham said the demonstrated marked an important milestone in the company’s autonomy development.

Fotheringham added: ‘The integration was seamless and illustrates the immense potential for our open architecture autonomy to work collaboratively with other autonomous systems.’

Sea Machine’s SM300 can be fitted on vessels to enable remotely commanded USV operations.

HII’s autonomy managed mission delegation during the demonstration and allowed collaborative autonomy with other uncrewed systems while providing the SM300 with the information needed to manage the USVs heading and speed.

In 2020, HII announced the acquisition of a minority share in Sea Machines as part of its push into the uncrewed systems space.