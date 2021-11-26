Hellenic Navy welcomes new support ship

India commissions fourth Kalvari sub
The Indian Navy's submarine-building programme has now reached the two-thirds point, with a fourth boat commissioned.
On 25 November, The Hellenic Navy inducted its latest general support ship Aias, at a ceremony at Salamis Naval Base.
The ship, donated to Greece by the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation, measures 83.2m and displaces 4,426t. Aias has a top speed of 16kt with an open 1000m2 deck.
Speaking at the ceremony, Greek Minister of National Defence Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said the ship, along with other previously donated general support ships Atlas 1 and Heracles, would support the Hellenic Navy’s fleet in the Aegean and ‘wherever requested’.
While of the same class, the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation said Aias differs from its sister ships featuring a ‘purely electric’ propulsion system.
Earlier this month, Greece and the Netherlands signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) opening the door to the possible transfer of two Karel Doorman (M)-class frigates and six mine countermeasure vessels to the Hellenic Navy.
Value of heavyweight torpedo deal from NAVSEA exceeds $1 billion with the latest contract modification.
Austal USA — which built the Independence-class LCS vessels — could maintain them at bases in the Asia-Pacific region until late 2026.
Removing two Type 23 frigates from service early and extending the life of three others would enhance RN fleet availability, says Adm Sir Tony Radakin.
Brazil, Spain and the USN will receive lightweight torpedo components and common part kits.
The arrival of two ex-USCG boats follows the delivery of another pair of Island-class craft to Ukraine in 2019.