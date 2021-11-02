Greece goes Dutch for more ships

Greece and the Netherlands have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) that opens the door for the transfer of two Karel Doorman (M)-class frigates and six mine countermeasure vessels to the Hellenic Navy.

The LoI was signed on the sidelines of the NATO Conference of National Armaments Directors by VAdm (ret) Aristeidis Alexopoulos, general director of the General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments in the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence, and Adm Arie Jan de Waard, director of the Defence Materiel Organisation in the Netherlands.

Under a €3 billion ($3.51 billion) deal signed in September, Naval Group is supplying Greece with …