Greece goes Dutch for more ships

Five USN ship classes to undergo maintenance
Fincantieri Marine Systems is among three companies picked by the USN for ship repair, maintenance and modernisation of ships based at Mayport.
Greece and the Netherlands have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) that opens the door for the transfer of two Karel Doorman (M)-class frigates and six mine countermeasure vessels to the Hellenic Navy.
The LoI was signed on the sidelines of the NATO Conference of National Armaments Directors by VAdm (ret) Aristeidis Alexopoulos, general director of the General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments in the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence, and Adm Arie Jan de Waard, director of the Defence Materiel Organisation in the Netherlands.
Under a €3 billion ($3.51 billion) deal signed in September, Naval Group is supplying Greece with …
The deal is the first time the UK has sold ships to Egypt for over three decades.
Semi-submersible craft could present opportunities for USSOCOM in covert operations.
The Improved Kilo-II class submarine Magadan has been commissioned into the Russian Pacific Fleet.
Rolls-Royce completes new waterjet MRO facility while it reports increased demand for work related to Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) vessels.
Fincantieri has received a major contract from Qatar that included the four corvettes and other vessels in 2016.