Greece goes Dutch for more ships

2nd November 2021 - 11:22 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

HNLMS Van Speijk transits the Atlantic Ocean during exercise Cutlass Fury 2019. (Photo: USN)

A possible sale of Dutch frigates and minehunters to Greece would build on the previously announced deal with France for three new frigates.

Greece and the Netherlands have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) that opens the door for the transfer of two Karel Doorman (M)-class frigates and six mine countermeasure vessels to the Hellenic Navy.

The LoI was signed on the sidelines of the NATO Conference of National Armaments Directors by VAdm (ret) Aristeidis Alexopoulos, general director of the General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments in the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence, and Adm Arie Jan de Waard, director of the Defence Materiel Organisation in the Netherlands.

Under a €3 billion ($3.51 billion) deal signed in September, Naval Group is supplying Greece with …

