Harland & Wolff to revamp ex-Royal Navy MCMV for Lithuania

An ex-UK RN MCMV will be transferred to Lithuania following a refit by Harland & Wolff at its Appledore shipyard.

The Belfast-based shipbuilder was awarded a multimillion-pound M55 refurbishment contract by the UK's Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) on behalf of the Lithuanian Government.

The Hunt-class MCMV HMS Quorn served with the RN for 27 years before retiring in 2017 and later sold to Lithuania in April 2020.

After a swathe of upgrades and restoration work, the Lithuanian Navy is set to take delivery of the MCMV in 2024.

With prior knowledge of the class, BAE Systems will act as a