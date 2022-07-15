To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Harland & Wolff to revamp ex-Royal Navy MCMV for Lithuania

15th July 2022 - 15:45 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Hunt-class MCMV HMS Quorn. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

Harland & Wolff has won a £55 million ($65 million) contract to revamp the former RN MCMV HMS Quorn for the Lithuanian Navy at its Appledore shipyard.

An ex-UK RN MCMV will be transferred to Lithuania following a refit by Harland & Wolff at its Appledore shipyard.

The Belfast-based shipbuilder was awarded a multimillion-pound M55 refurbishment contract by the UK's Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) on behalf of the Lithuanian Government.

The Hunt-class MCMV HMS Quorn served with the RN for 27 years before retiring in 2017 and later sold to Lithuania in April 2020.

After a swathe of upgrades and restoration work, the Lithuanian Navy is set to take delivery of the MCMV in 2024.

With prior knowledge of the class, BAE Systems will act as a

