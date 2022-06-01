To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Harland & Wolff to acquire ex-Royal Navy minehunter

1st June 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Harland & Wolff would spare parts from HMS Atherstone for the regeneration of HMS Quorn if it is awarded the contract. (Photo: UK MoD)

The former RN Hunt-class mine countermeasures vessel HMS Atherstone acquired by the shipyard could play an important role in the regeneration programme for HMS Quorn.

Harland & Wolff has acquired the Hunt-class mine countermeasures vessel (MCMV) HMS Atherstone from the UK MoD, the company announced on 1 June. Atherstone was decommissioned in 2017 along with one of its sister ships, HMS Quorn, after 30 years of service.

Harland & Wolff ultimately intends to refurbish the vessel for non-military use, but the company is also involved in the MoD-run competition for regeneration of HMS Quorn. It believes that the acquisition of Atherstone will significantly de-risk that programme.

Harland & Wolff would use some of the common spare parts and components of the recently acquired MCMV during the regeneration if it were to win the HMS Quorn contract. Quorn is expected to join the Lithuanian Navy in 2023 once work is complete.

Negotiations with the MoD are expected to conclude in the next few weeks.

