Harland & Wolff to acquire ex-Royal Navy minehunter
Harland & Wolff has acquired the Hunt-class mine countermeasures vessel (MCMV) HMS Atherstone from the UK MoD, the company announced on 1 June. Atherstone was decommissioned in 2017 along with one of its sister ships, HMS Quorn, after 30 years of service.
Harland & Wolff ultimately intends to refurbish the vessel for non-military use, but the company is also involved in the MoD-run competition for regeneration of HMS Quorn. It believes that the acquisition of Atherstone will significantly de-risk that programme.
Harland & Wolff would use some of the common spare parts and components of the recently acquired MCMV during the regeneration if it were to win the HMS Quorn contract. Quorn is expected to join the Lithuanian Navy in 2023 once work is complete.
Negotiations with the MoD are expected to conclude in the next few weeks.
