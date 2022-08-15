Greensea Systems and Seebyte partner to advance Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response Vehicle

Greensea Systems and Seebyte announced on 15 August that they are joining forces to pool their ‘intellect and experience' to properly satisfy the needs of maritime robotics customers such as the USN.

The two companies are using their complementary skillsets to work together under a US Defense Innovation Unit-led Other Transaction Authority contract with a baseline value of $1.2 million and a potential value of $4.2 million.

Greensea Systems CEO Ben Kinnaman said: ‘Autonomy is the right solution for the warfighter trying to use robots'.

He added that True ROV autonomy for EOD robotics required advanced technology that would only happen at the pace customers required through collaboration.

SeeByte engineering manager Leverett Bezanson said: ‘It is rare that two small companies start out as competitors in one area and progress to being partners for the benefit of the end-user,’

Bezanson added that the collaboration had been beneficial for both companies and customers.

Greensea Systems is the creator of the OPEN Software and Equipment Architecture (OPENSEA) open architecture robotics platform.

Seebyte is a leader in maritime autonomy and automatic target recognition software.