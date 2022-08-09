To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Belgians renew SeeTrack v4 licence

9th August 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Belgian Navy has renewed its licence for the SeeTrack V4 is a mission planning, monitoring and post-mission analysis tool. (Image: SeeByte)

Belgians continue to use SeeTrack v4 tool to support a fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles and the Belgian-Dutch naval mine warfare school.

SeeByte on 9 August announced that the Belgian Navy has renewed its licence to use the company’s software to assist a fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and the Belgian-Dutch naval mine warfare school EGUERMIN.

The renewal of the contract includes the SeeTrack v4 multi-domain mission planning, monitoring and post-mission analysis tool, and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) software from SeeByte. 

SeeByte also provides the Belgian Navy with operational support and training.

SeeTrack v4 uses an open architecture for more efficient mission planning, monitoring and post-mission analysis, whilst allowing the Belgian Navy to manage multiple sensors and platforms at one time. 

SeeByte claimed that this helps the Belgians to maximise the capabilities of their uncrewed maritime systems.

