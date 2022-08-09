Belgians renew SeeTrack v4 licence

SeeByte on 9 August announced that the Belgian Navy has renewed its licence to use the company’s software to assist a fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and the Belgian-Dutch naval mine warfare school EGUERMIN.

The renewal of the contract includes the SeeTrack v4 multi-domain mission planning, monitoring and post-mission analysis tool, and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) software from SeeByte.

SeeByte also provides the Belgian Navy with operational support and training.

SeeTrack v4 uses an open architecture for more efficient mission planning, monitoring and post-mission analysis, whilst allowing the Belgian Navy to manage multiple sensors and platforms at one time.

SeeByte claimed that this helps the Belgians to maximise the capabilities of their uncrewed maritime systems.