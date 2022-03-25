Greece signs contracts for FDI frigates

On 24 March, Greece and Naval Group signed contracts for three Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention (FDI) frigates, plus an optional extra ship and in-service support.

Under the contract, the Hellenic Navy will receive two FDI frigates in 2025 and the third in 2026 – with the vessels delivered off the French production line.

The deal also covers the supply of MU90 torpedoes and CANTO anti-torpedo countermeasures.

The Greek FDI frigates will carry 32 Aster missiles and 8 Exocet MM40 B3C from MBDA, RAM missiles, the aforementioned torpedoes and countermeasures, and a 76mm gun.

The contracts were signed in Athens by VAdm (ret) Aristeidis Alexopoulos, head of the Greek General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments (GDDIA), and Naval Group chairman and CEO Pierre Éric Pommellet, in the presence of the French and Greek defence ministers Florence Parly and Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.