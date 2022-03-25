Greece signs contracts for FDI frigates

Metal Shark gains FMS modification for four Defiant-class patrol boats
Metal Shark will establish FY2022 and FY2023 pricing for four Near Coastal Patrol Vessels destined to be operated by US allies in Central America and the Caribbean.
On 24 March, Greece and Naval Group signed contracts for three Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention (FDI) frigates, plus an optional extra ship and in-service support.
Under the contract, the Hellenic Navy will receive two FDI frigates in 2025 and the third in 2026 – with the vessels delivered off the French production line.
The deal also covers the supply of MU90 torpedoes and CANTO anti-torpedo countermeasures.
The Greek FDI frigates will carry 32 Aster missiles and 8 Exocet MM40 B3C from MBDA, RAM missiles, the aforementioned torpedoes and countermeasures, and a 76mm gun.
The contracts were signed in Athens by VAdm (ret) Aristeidis Alexopoulos, head of the Greek General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments (GDDIA), and Naval Group chairman and CEO Pierre Éric Pommellet, in the presence of the French and Greek defence ministers Florence Parly and Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.
Metal Shark will establish FY2022 and FY2023 pricing for four Near Coastal Patrol Vessels destined to be operated by US allies in Central America and the Caribbean.
Babcock has signed an MoU with Daewoo Shipbuilding and is now backing both of the main contenders for Korea’s CVX programme.
Three more Kormoran II-class vessels will join the expanding Polish Navy with deliveries planned for 2025-2027.
With DIMDEX as the backdrop, Qatar has advanced plans to work with BAE Systems on warship and naval base support.
As the Russian Navy assesses the damage from explosions and ship fires at the occupied port of Berdyansk, the strategic consequences for the Black Sea Fleet could be severe.
Rohde & Schwarz delivered communication systems for the first of the Royal Australian Navy’s Enhanced Cape-class Patrol Boat (ECCPB) on 23 March.