Fragile grain deal unlikely to significantly shift Black Sea security situation, expert says
As of 10 August, a total of 12 ships have been authorised to leave ports in Southern Ukraine carrying foodstuffs. It is hoped that the resumption of grain exports will help head off a global food crisis.
Under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine can export significant volumes of commercial food products from the ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.
The dozen vessels have been given clearance to depart Ukrainian ports by a newly established Joint Coordination Centre.
On 6 August, a Barbadian-flagged cargo ship arrived in Ukraine, the first arrival of a vessel since the beginning of the Russian invasion
