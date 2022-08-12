To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Fragile grain deal unlikely to significantly shift Black Sea security situation, expert says

12th August 2022 - 10:40 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

MV Razoni was the first ship to leave Ukraine under the deal. (Photo: UN OCHA)

The limited and tentative nature of a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the UN and Turkey to allow foodstuff exports from Ukrainian ports, is unlikely to shift the security situation in the Black Sea significantly.

As of 10 August, a total of 12 ships have been authorised to leave ports in Southern Ukraine carrying foodstuffs. It is hoped that the resumption of grain exports will help head off a global food crisis.

Under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine can export significant volumes of commercial food products from the ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.

The dozen vessels have been given clearance to depart Ukrainian ports by a newly established Joint Coordination Centre.

On 6 August, a Barbadian-flagged cargo ship arrived in Ukraine, the first arrival of a vessel since the beginning of the Russian invasion

