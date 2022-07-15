General Dynamics to provide Common Missile Compartment subsystems

The USN Strategic Systems Programs office has awarded General Dynamics Mission Systems a $272.98 million contract for essential technical engineering services to produce fire-control subsystems for the Common Missile Compartment (CMC) aboard nuclear-armed submarines.

‘This contract award contains option line items and benefits a Foreign Military Sale to the United Kingdom,’ the DoD announced on 14 July.

The CMC will be installed on USN Columbia-class and RN Dreadnought-class boats, which are designed to launch the Trident II D5 intercontinental ballistic missile.

Work will be performed at five US locations and in the UK, for completion by 30 June 2028.