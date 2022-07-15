General Dynamics to provide Common Missile Compartment subsystems
The USN Strategic Systems Programs office has awarded General Dynamics Mission Systems a $272.98 million contract for essential technical engineering services to produce fire-control subsystems for the Common Missile Compartment (CMC) aboard nuclear-armed submarines.
‘This contract award contains option line items and benefits a Foreign Military Sale to the United Kingdom,’ the DoD announced on 14 July.
The CMC will be installed on USN Columbia-class and RN Dreadnought-class boats, which are designed to launch the Trident II D5 intercontinental ballistic missile.
Work will be performed at five US locations and in the UK, for completion by 30 June 2028.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Harland & Wolff to revamp ex-Royal Navy MCMV for Lithuania
Harland & Wolff has won a £55 million ($65 million) contract to revamp the former RN MCMV HMS Quorn for the Lithuanian Navy at its Appledore shipyard.
-
RNZN’s second frigate returns after prolonged upgrade
New Zealand's second frigate was out of commission for more than three years whilst undergoing an upgrade in Canada.
-
Naval Group starts work on second Greek FDI frigate
Steel cutting for the second Greek FDI frigate comes less than four months after Naval Group signed a three-vessel deal with the Hellenic Navy.
-
The PLA Navy and its carrier conundrum (Opinion)
China may have launched its third carrier but it has yet to learn much about operating and becoming proficient with them.