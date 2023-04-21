GE and TEI ink marine gas turbine MRO deal
The deal includes the ability for TEI to service GE gas turbines already in use with the Turkish Navy, Turkish exported ships and the LM2500s operated by several other navies.
The deal follows an August 2021 MoU in which GE and TEI began to explore further localisation efforts.
GE Marine VP sales and marketing Mark Musheno said: ‘GE is pleased to be a trusted partner in Türkiye supporting Turkish Naval Forces with the LM2500 and the solidification of this license agreement with TEI. The significant expansion of the LM2500 MRO global network directly benefits Turkish Naval Forces and the Turkish shipbuilding industry.’
GE has delivered or has on order a total of 31 LM2500 gas turbines for Turkiye for many vessel classes, including the Ada-class corvette.
TEI GM Prof Mahmut Faruk Aksit said: ‘We are very excited by TEI’s addition to the LM2500 Marine Engine Global MRO Service Supplier Network.
‘With this licence granted from our long-term partner GE, TEI becomes an OEM-certified MRO service provider to meet the MRO demand of Turkish Navy as well as the Navies of several other countries worldwide.’
While Turkish industry is capable of producing the majority of systems and subsystems used on its naval vessel designs, it is still reliant on overseas suppliers such as GE for propulsion technology.
