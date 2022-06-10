Navantia orders GE Marine gas turbines for F-110 frigates
GE Marine revealed on 8 June that it will provide Navantia with five LM2500 marine gas turbines that will power the five new F-110 frigates for the Spanish Navy.
The value of the contract was not disclosed. GE Marine has already provided 23 LM2500 turbines for the Spanish Navy.
Each F-110 frigate will be equipped with a single GE LM2500 gas turbine and four diesel engines in a combined diesel-electric and gas propulsion system, generating a top speed of more than 25kt.
Navantia cut first steel on the first F-110 frigate (Bonifaz) on 26 April. According to the Spanish MoD, Bonifaz will be commissioned in 2027, and the fifth and final vessel will follow in 2031.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Taiwan seeks naval vessel support via FMS
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US (TECRO) has requested spare parts and related equipment for surface vessels operated by the Republic …
-
UDT 2022: Dstl explores feasibility of directed energy for submarine defence
Research from Dstl explored how a laser weapon could be deployed on the mast of a submarine.
-
UDT 2022: Spear details submarine-launched Ninox 103 UAS
A new UAS solution offers submarines an aerial picture beyond what is typically provided by protruding masts.
-
UDT 2022: Seebyte nets UK Mine Hunting Capability contract
Work will support the UK RN’s development of fully autonomous Minehunting capabilities.
-
France’s first Barracuda-class submarine enters service
French Navy celebrates the first of its new Barracuda-class nuclear submarines entering service.