Navantia orders GE Marine gas turbines for F-110 frigates

GE Marine revealed on 8 June that it will provide Navantia with five LM2500 marine gas turbines that will power the five new F-110 frigates for the Spanish Navy.

The value of the contract was not disclosed. GE Marine has already provided 23 LM2500 turbines for the Spanish Navy.

Each F-110 frigate will be equipped with a single GE LM2500 gas turbine and four diesel engines in a combined diesel-electric and gas propulsion system, generating a top speed of more than 25kt.

Navantia cut first steel on the first F-110 frigate (Bonifaz) on 26 April. According to the Spanish MoD, Bonifaz will be commissioned in 2027, and the fifth and final vessel will follow in 2031.