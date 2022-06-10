To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Navantia orders GE Marine gas turbines for F-110 frigates

10th June 2022 - 12:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rendering of an F-110 frigate. (Image: Navantia)

New frigates for the Spanish Navy will be powered by a system including the LM2500 marine gas turbine.

GE Marine revealed on 8 June that it will provide Navantia with five LM2500 marine gas turbines that will power the five new F-110 frigates for the Spanish Navy.

The value of the contract was not disclosed. GE Marine has already provided 23 LM2500 turbines for the Spanish Navy.

Each F-110 frigate will be equipped with a single GE LM2500 gas turbine and four diesel engines in a combined diesel-electric and gas propulsion system, generating a top speed of more than 25kt.

Navantia cut first steel on the first F-110 frigate (Bonifaz) on 26 April. According to the Spanish MoD, Bonifaz will be commissioned in 2027, and the fifth and final vessel will follow in 2031.

