TEI unveils new turbofan with MIUS in mind

Turkish engine manufacturer Tusas Engine Industries (TEI) unveiled its new TF-6000 turbofan engine on 10 June, with a social media post showing a 1:1 mockup of the engine.

The new engine — the first of its kind made in Turkey — will be capable of producing up to 6,000lb (2,720kg) of thrust or 10,000lb with an afterburner enabling supersonic speeds, TEI claimed on Twitter.

Its statement also emphasised that the new engine and its derivatives will be capable of powering ‘various national platforms’ from aircraft to ships.

TEI launched the TF-6000 Project two years ago with the Turkish defence procurement