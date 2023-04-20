To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Anadolu showcases Turkiye's indigenous endeavours, but will its drone carrier concept take off?

20th April 2023 - 09:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Anadolu pictured with drones and helicopters on its flight deck for its commissioning (Photo: Turkish Ministry of National ﻿Defence)

In April, Turkey commissioned TCG Anadolu, the country's future drone-carrying amphibious assault ship, highlighting the capabilities of its indigenous defence industry.

Having signed a contract for the ship in 2015, Anadolu was initially destined to operate the Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet.

After Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system led to its ejection from the multi-national fighter programme, Turkiye was forced to revise its plans, leading the ship to become a fully-fledged drone carrier to fly the Baykar Bayraktar TB-3 and Kizilelma drones.

As the most prominent single product of the Turkish defence industry and its largest locally built ship, Anadolu serves as a potent symbol of Ankara's domestic defence capabilities and its ambition to become a more powerful player on

