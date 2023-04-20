Anadolu showcases Turkiye's indigenous endeavours, but will its drone carrier concept take off?
Having signed a contract for the ship in 2015, Anadolu was initially destined to operate the Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet.
After Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system led to its ejection from the multi-national fighter programme, Turkiye was forced to revise its plans, leading the ship to become a fully-fledged drone carrier to fly the Baykar Bayraktar TB-3 and Kizilelma drones.
As the most prominent single product of the Turkish defence industry and its largest locally built ship, Anadolu serves as a potent symbol of Ankara's domestic defence capabilities and its ambition to become a more powerful player on
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Argentina seeks to rejuvenate submarine capabilities, but economic woes pose a challenge
Argentina is seeking bids from European shipbuilders for new submarines but may struggle to sell the plan to the public due to economic difficulties.
-
US Navy christens final Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship
The US Navy, on 15 April, christened and launched the final Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the future USS Cleveland.