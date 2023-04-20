Anadolu showcases Turkiye's indigenous endeavours, but will its drone carrier concept take off?

Having signed a contract for the ship in 2015, Anadolu was initially destined to operate the Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet.

After Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system led to its ejection from the multi-national fighter programme, Turkiye was forced to revise its plans, leading the ship to become a fully-fledged drone carrier to fly the Baykar Bayraktar TB-3 and Kizilelma drones.

As the most prominent single product of the Turkish defence industry and its largest locally built ship, Anadolu serves as a potent symbol of Ankara's domestic defence capabilities and its ambition to become a more powerful player on