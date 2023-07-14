To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

G3 Systems delivers bespoke Fire Trials & Evaluation Unit for Royal Navy

14th July 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The FTEU is a modular design that integrates with the floor of the facility, requiring minimal changes to infrastructure while incorporating safety and functional improvements. (Photo: G3 Systems)

G3 Systems has successfully delivered a specially designed Fire Trials and Evaluation Unit (FTEU) to the Royal Navy (RN) at Horsea Island. The FTEU enables realistic firefighting simulation and equipment analysis.

The FTEU offers the navy a platform to conduct live fire testing and equipment analysis, enabling realistic simulation of fire behaviour aboard RN vessels. 

Navy Command Headquarters, Defence Equipment & Support, the Submarine Delivery Agency, equipment teams, and platform authorities will be able to use this facility, as it provides data and experiences that inform equipment selection and development of firefighting policies, procedures, and techniques. 

Trials are conducted in a controlled environment, verifying effectiveness before they become official policies.

G3 Systems has previously developed other modular deployable containerized solutions for the RN, including Forward Support Units and NavyPODs for heavy lift drone capabilities. 

The FTEU is a modular design that integrates with the floor of the facility, requiring minimal changes to infrastructure while incorporating safety and functional improvements. 

The burn unit can be operated by a minimum of two personnel, with the flexibility to accommodate up to five personnel equipped with full firefighting gear and breathing apparatus at any given time.

