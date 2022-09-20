G3 Systems reveals progress on NavyPODS

IAP WWS subsidiary G3 Systems, QinetiQ and other partners have delivered four deployable containerised solutions to support the UK RN Persistent Operational Deployable Systems (NavyPODS) programme.

The containers will transport and control the new RN heavy-lift UAV capability ‘in a record time of 12 weeks’, G3 Systems noted in a 20 September statement.

A normal project of this scale would take 16-20 weeks, the company added, ‘but by drawing on past experience, standardised proven solutions and the knowledge gained during the Royal Navy Forward Support Units refurbishment programme’, it was possible to deliver all four systems with three separate designs within three months.

The PODS concept being pursued by the RN would see surface vessels reconfiguring while underway, with shipping container-style pods capable of being delivered via autonomous aircraft or boats.

‘NavyPODS deliver the concept of a ‘plug and play’ warship and enable Royal Navy ships of all sizes to be more adaptable and versatile,’ G3 Systems stated.