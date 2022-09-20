To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

G3 Systems reveals progress on NavyPODS

20th September 2022 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Heavy-lift UAV NavyPOD from G3 Systems. (Photo: G3 Systems)

A new shipping container-based solution has been provided to transport and control heavy-lift UAVs for the UK RN as part of the NavyPODS programme.

IAP WWS subsidiary G3 Systems, QinetiQ and other partners have delivered four deployable containerised solutions to support the UK RN Persistent Operational Deployable Systems (NavyPODS) programme.

The containers will transport and control the new RN heavy-lift UAV capability ‘in a record time of 12 weeks’, G3 Systems noted in a 20 September statement.

A normal project of this scale would take 16-20 weeks, the company added, ‘but by drawing on past experience, standardised proven solutions and the knowledge gained during the Royal Navy Forward Support Units refurbishment programme’, it was possible to deliver all four systems with three separate designs within three months.

The PODS concept being pursued by the RN would see surface vessels reconfiguring while underway, with shipping container-style pods capable of being delivered via autonomous aircraft or boats.

‘NavyPODS deliver the concept of a ‘plug and play’ warship and enable Royal Navy ships of all sizes to be more adaptable and versatile,’ G3 Systems stated.

