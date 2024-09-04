To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

The future remains unclear for US Coast Guard’s Healy icebreaker

4th September 2024 - 16:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Healy is the branch’s sole icebreaker operating in the US territorial waters in the Arctic. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The cutter has been in Seattle where repairs have been taking place to electrical fire damage but no estimate has been given on its return to service leaving the US Coast Guard without surface assets to patrol the Arctic.

The future of the Healy medium icebreaker remains undefined after the vessel had an electrical fire in July during its Arctic deployment. Forced to return to its home port in Seattle, Washington, weeks before concluding its mission, the cutter has been undergoing repair and maintenance without a clear schedule to resume operations.

Speaking to Shephard, an official of the US Coast Guard (USCG) 13th District – Pacific Northwest explained that the service was “working on fixing it”. Its return to perform missions, however, has yet “to be determined”.

The uncertainty puts the USCG in a risky position as it

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us