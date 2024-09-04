The future remains unclear for US Coast Guard’s Healy icebreaker
The future of the Healy medium icebreaker remains undefined after the vessel had an electrical fire in July during its Arctic deployment. Forced to return to its home port in Seattle, Washington, weeks before concluding its mission, the cutter has been undergoing repair and maintenance without a clear schedule to resume operations.
Speaking to Shephard, an official of the US Coast Guard (USCG) 13th District – Pacific Northwest explained that the service was “working on fixing it”. Its return to perform missions, however, has yet “to be determined”.
The uncertainty puts the USCG in a risky position as it
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Elbit upgrades Seagull USV with drones and loitering weapon systems
With demand for USVs high, Elbit has added more capabilities to its fully autonomous vessel.
-
Indian Navy purchases anti-submarine sonobuoys to counter Chinese incursions
The US approved the deal despite supply chain delays to other equipment ordered by India.
-
Japan to procure technical support for its Aegis-class destroyer fleet
The sale would allow Japan significant technical and computer support for its Aegis-class destroyers for the immediate future.
-
UK warship HMS Cardiff begins float-off process
The new Type 26 City-class frigate has been introduced to the water prior to further fitting.