French naval strategy delves down to seabed

11th March 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Alix Valenti in Bologna

Ulyx is one of two AUVs operated by French oceanographic research institute IFREMER. (Photo: IFREMER)

UUVs — and associated enabling technologies — are at the core of the new Seabed Warfare Strategy released by the French MoD last month.

French defence minister Florence Parly unveiled a new Seabed Warfare Strategy (SWS) on 14 February 2022.

‘Truth be told, we have much better knowledge of the moon, located 300,000km from Earth, than of the depths of our oceans, more than 10km below the surface,’ Parly told the audience during the announcement.

While this may have been acceptable until a few years ago, rapid technological developments in autonomous submersibles and uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) are posing new threats to countries’ economies, security and livelihoods.

The newly released SWS aims to address this important strategic gap in the French Armed Forces.

