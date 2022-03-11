French naval strategy delves down to seabed

Japan commissions first Taigei-class submarine
Japan's navy has now reached its full complement of 22 conventional submarines.
French defence minister Florence Parly unveiled a new Seabed Warfare Strategy (SWS) on 14 February 2022.
‘Truth be told, we have much better knowledge of the moon, located 300,000km from Earth, than of the depths of our oceans, more than 10km below the surface,’ Parly told the audience during the announcement.
While this may have been acceptable until a few years ago, rapid technological developments in autonomous submersibles and uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) are posing new threats to countries’ economies, security and livelihoods.
The newly released SWS aims to address this important strategic gap in the French Armed Forces.
The UK’s refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy seemingly shies away from commitments to build all RN warships in the UK.
The two companies have previously worked to demonstrate the Vigilant forward-looking sonar onto MSubs XLUUV.
Shipyards in Argentina, Brazil and Chile are constructing vessels for their respective fleets, including ships for polar operations.
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia sealed MoUs with Zamil Offshore Service Company and the SAMI AEC during the World Defense Show 2022.