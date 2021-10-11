France tests subsea robotics for future seabed mapping missions

OCEA launches latest offshore patrol vessel
New OPV called Gyptis will be operated by French coastal patrol agency DAM.
The French Navy and Naval Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOM), working with the national procurement agency DGA, have evaluated the A18D autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) from ECA Group.
This evaluation was conducted with the Future Hydrographic and Oceanographic Capacity (CHOF) programme in mind, ECA stated on 11 October.
The AUV was launched from the French Navy offshore support vessel Rhône on ‘a large variety of missions to precisely map the relief and sea beds down to 3000m depth, in the currents and swell of the Atlantic’, the company added.
The A18D can function autonomously for 24h to carry out inspection and 3D seabed mapping missions.
‘The example of the A18D tested showed a high level of reliability and proved to be easy to install and operate, thanks to its optimised size-to-weight ratio (5.7m-780kg) and its intuitive user interface.’
In addition, the French Navy and SHOM teams were able to evaluate the potential of using a UAV to ‘accompany and enrich’ subsea robotic missions, ECA noted.
CHOF is intended to update and develop French oceanographic and hydrographic data acquisition and processing capabilities, by replacing three crewed vessels with autonomous platforms.
New OPV called Gyptis will be operated by French coastal patrol agency DAM.
Contract for General Dynamics Electric Boat follows the move by the USN to reorganise submarine PEOs.
The Philippines has not been having much success in its efforts to get two more LPDs. Perhaps things will turn around in the fourth tender effort?
The latest intent to order doubles the procurement to 20 ships. Project 12700 MCMVs could ultimately replace 30 to 50 Soviet-era minesweepers in the Russian Navy.
The contract makes the German Navy OSI’s 24th naval customer.
Australian Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the sustainment contracted ‘reflected’ the Government’s continued support of the country’s defence industry.